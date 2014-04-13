April l3 New Zealand have lost a potential midfield successor to seasoned All Black Ma'a Nonu with the departure of Chiefs' inside centre Bundee Aki to play rugby in Ireland.

The bustling 24-year-old signed a three-year deal with Pro12 side Connacht and will join up with former Chiefs captain Craig Clarke and former Auckland Blues coach Pat Lam at the Irish province, the club said on its website (www.connachtrugby.ie).

Aggressive and quick, Aki proved a revelation in his debut Super Rugby season last year, scoring six tries in 12 games for the Dave Rennie-coached Chiefs during their successful title defence.

Touted a future All Black, Aki missed the start of the Chiefs' bid for a hat-trick of titles this year after undergoing major shoulder surgery, but returned with a powerful display in the team's 22-16 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in Hamilton on Saturday.

"I'm delighted to be able to confirm my move to Connacht Rugby," Aki said on Connacht's website.

"This is a huge opportunity for me and my family and I'm really excited by the new challenge. I spoke with Pat (Lam) and was very impressed with the aspirations he and the team have for the club and its future.

"It's definitely something I want to be a part of.

"Right now, I'm excited about getting back to playing with the Chiefs, where I've thoroughly enjoyed my time. There is a lot of rugby to be played before I start the next chapter with Connacht."

Connacht are lying mid-table in the Pro12 competition led by Irish powerhouse Leinster a month before the playoffs. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)