Rugby-Super Rugby week one matches
Feb 24 Highlights from matches in week one of Super Rugby:
DUBLIN Nov 4 Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris joined a mounting absentee list ahead of next weekend's international against South Africa after he was sidelined with an ankle injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Sunday.
Ferris, whose season has been disrupted by injury, picked up his latest knock in Ulster's win over Edinburgh on Friday and the influential loose forward will also miss the following weekend's test against Fiji.
No decision has been made on his availability for the Nov. 24 international at home to Argentina, the IRFU said.
Ireland are already without captain Brian O'Driscoll, fullback Rob Kearney, flanker Sean O'Brien and hooker Rory Best for the trio of tests which begin against the similarly injury-hit Springboks. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 Chiefs (New Zealand) 24 Reds (Australia) 28 Sharks (South Africa) 26 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Crusaders (New Zeala
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Super Rugby matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Reds v Sharks (0900) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Sunwolves v Hurricanes (0415) Crusaders v Brumbies (0635) Waratahs v Western Force (0845) Cheetahs v Lions (1305) Southern Kings v Jaguares (1515) Stormers v Bulls (1730)