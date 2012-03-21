DUBLIN, March 21 Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery, who twice won the Heineken Cup with his club Munster in a career plagued by injury, announced his retirement from professional rugby on Wednesday.

Flannery, 33, who helped Ireland win the grand slam in 2009, said he had been forced to quit after suffering a back injury. He won 41 caps for his country.

"Since my injury at the 2011 World Cup, I've struggled to regain the level of fitness required to play at this level and after consulting with the medical staff at Munster and at Ireland I am announcing my retirement with immediate effect," Flannery said in a statement on the Munster website (www.munsterrugby.ie)

Flannery was selected for the British and Irish Lions squad in 2009, but had to withdraw through injury. He was a regular in Munster's Heineken Cup winning teams in 2006 and 2008. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Mehaffey)