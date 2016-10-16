PARIS Oct 16 Munster head coach and former Ireland international Anthony Foley has died overnight at the team's hotel in Paris, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Sunday.

Foley was 42 years old and no details about the cause of death have been made public.

"It is with deep regret that the Irish Rugby Football Union and Munster Rugby must advise of the passing overnight of Munster Rugby head coach Anthony Foley, at the team hotel in Paris," read a statement on the Irish Rugby federation website (www.irishrugby.ie).

"Munster Rugby management are liaising directly with Anthony's family and will provide them with any assistance and support required."

Munster have requested that Sunday's game against Racing 92 in the European Rugby Champions Cup in Paris be rescheduled.

(Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Toby Davis)