DUBLIN Nov 10 South Africa came from behind to beat Ireland 16-12 in a clash of two injury-hit sides at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday to get a month when the seedings for the 2015 World Cup will be decided off to a solid start.

The Springboks, defending their top-four world ranking in the first of three November tests and without a string of first team regulars, came off second best in the opening forty minutes when Jonathan Sexton kicked the hosts into a 12-3 halftime lead.

Ireland failed to profit from the visitors losing JP Pietersen to a yellow card before the break but South Africa made no mistake after Jamie Heaslip was sent to the sin bin and took a one-point lead thanks to a converted Ruan Pienaar try and Pat Lambie penalty.

Lambie extended the lead with another penalty on 70 minutes and the visitors hung on to leave Ireland vulnerable to losing their place among the top eight sides in the world if they lose to Argentina in a fortnights time.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Josh Reich)