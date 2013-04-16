DUBLIN, April 16 Leinster coach Joe Schmidt will be interviewed for the vacant Ireland coaching job this week, the New Zealander said on Tuesday, as the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) look to appoint a successor to Declan Kidney.

Kidney's five-year tenure as Ireland coach ended earlier this month after a poor Six Nations campaign and Schmidt, who has guided Leinster to two successive Heineken Cup titles, said he is scheduled to speak to the IRFU on Wednesday or Thursday.

"I'm going to speak to them this week. If they believe I'm a contender, it's something I've also got to reconcile with Leinster, and my commitment here," Schmidt, who has another year left on his contract, told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

"In world rugby, it would be an attractive post, no doubt. But, for me, it's the commitment I've made to Leinster that is one thing."

RTE said four people were expected to be interviewed by the union this week. Former Australia assistant coach Ewen McKenzie, set to leave Super Rugby team Queensland at the end of the season, has said he would be interested in the position.

Schmidt, who was part of backroom coaching teams at Clermont Auvergne and the Auckland Blues before taking charge of Leinster in 2010, is admired by many for playing the kind of attacking rugby Kidney was criticised for not bringing to the national team.

The former school headmaster has had his run ins with the IRFU over the past three years, most recently over its plans to limit the number of foreign players Irish provinces can recruit, and said that this may be an issue in the talks.

"I've probably struggled at times with the IRFU, and they've struggled with me. Inevitably that may be an issue as well," (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Justin Palmer)