Nov 7 Ireland have handed a first international cap to loosehead prop Jack McGrath for Saturday's test against Samoa, coach Joe Schmidt's first game in charge.

Jamie Heaslip will lead the side at the Aviva stadium with new skipper Paul O'Connell included among the replacements, along with fellow fitness doubts Cian Healy and Sean O'Brien.

O'Connell, who will take over as skipper against Australia and New Zealand later this month, has been recovering from a calf muscle problem.

Wing David Kearney could also win a first cap after being named on the bench on Thursday.

With Jonathan Sexton out due to a hip injury, Paddy Jackson will start at flyhalf.

New Zealander Schmidt, a double Heineken Cup-winning coach with Leinster, took charge in July after replacing Declan Kidney.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Fergus McFadden, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Chris Henry, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Declan Fitzpatrick, 19-Paul O'Connell, 20-Sean O'Brien, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-David Kearney (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Ed Osmond)