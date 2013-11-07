Rugby-England under much more pressure than Scotland, says Barclay
March 7 Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
Nov 7 Ireland have handed a first international cap to loosehead prop Jack McGrath for Saturday's test against Samoa, coach Joe Schmidt's first game in charge.
Jamie Heaslip will lead the side at the Aviva stadium with new skipper Paul O'Connell included among the replacements, along with fellow fitness doubts Cian Healy and Sean O'Brien.
O'Connell, who will take over as skipper against Australia and New Zealand later this month, has been recovering from a calf muscle problem.
Wing David Kearney could also win a first cap after being named on the bench on Thursday.
With Jonathan Sexton out due to a hip injury, Paddy Jackson will start at flyhalf.
New Zealander Schmidt, a double Heineken Cup-winning coach with Leinster, took charge in July after replacing Declan Kidney.
Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Fergus McFadden, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Chris Henry, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Declan Fitzpatrick, 19-Paul O'Connell, 20-Sean O'Brien, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-David Kearney (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Ed Osmond)
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.
ROME, March 7 Italy have named three changes to the starting line-up for their home match against France in the Six Nations on Saturday as coach Conor O’Shea insisted consistency in selection was only the way forward for his team.