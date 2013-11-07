(repeats correcting day in first para)

Nov 7 Paul O'Connell was chosen as the new Ireland captain on Thursday but will start on the bench for coach Joe Schmidt's first game in charge against Samoa on Saturday as he recovers from a calf injury.

Jamie Heaslip, who was controversially handed the captaincy ahead of Brian O'Driscoll earlier this year, was named as the squad's new vice-captain and will lead a team out that includes debutant loosehead prop Jack McGrath of Leinster.

O'Driscoll, who has led Ireland on a record 83 occasions, will spearhead an experienced backline around flyhalf Paddy Jackson, who wins just his fifth cap with Johnny Sexton given a rest ahead of tests against Australia and New Zealand.

"The captaincy, it was a tough decision. We're got a very good group who are steering the ship," Schmidt, who was named as Declan Kidney's successor in April, told a news conference.

"To have two guys at the helm allows us to cover our bases. Obviously with Paul, he's had an intermittent two years where he has had a number of injuries whereas Jamie is incredibly durable, and it just allows us to cover both bases."

O'Connell, who captained the British & Irish Lions in 2009, last played for Ireland during the 2012 Six Nations when he led the side in O'Driscoll's absence and will start on the bench alongside fellow fitness doubts Cian Healy and Sean O'Brien.

Leinster wing David Kearney could also win a first cap after being named on the bench.

"The role is not something that you own or you hold onto, you're just looking after it, just like the green jersey," Heaslip said, referring to the captaincy.

"I've played with Paul when he was captain plenty of times. I just went up to him, shook his hand and said well done skip."

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Fergus McFadden, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Chris Henry, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Declan Fitzpatrick, 19-Paul O'Connell, 20-Sean O'Brien, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-David Kearney (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Justin Palmer in London, editing by Ed Osmond)