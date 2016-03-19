DUBLIN, March 19 Ireland ended a disappointing defence of the Six Nations title with their best display of the championship, beating Scotland 35-25 in an exciting contest on Saturday to wrap up the campaign with two victories in a row.

Ireland, who rediscovered their form in a nine-try rout of Italy last weekend, dominated the first half with tries from CJ Stander and Keith Earls but another moment of brilliance from Stuart Hogg meant the in-form Scots trailed 21-13 at halftime.

Scrumhalf Conor Murray put some distance between the sides with a try early in the second half.

Richie Gray replied for the Scots as the game opened up before Ireland lock Devon Toner ended hopes of a grandstand finish with his first international try.

Scotland picked up a consolation touchdown through Alex Dunbar after tempers boiled over and Ireland's Johnny Sexton became the third player to be sent to the sin bin.

Ireland, champions for the last two seasons, will finish third in the table if England complete a grand slam of victories against France later on Saturday.

Scotland lie a point behind Ireland in fourth. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tony Jimenez)