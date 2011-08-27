* Wallace out of World Cup, bruised Heaslip and Healy okay
* England's Cueto, Easter and Wood will be fit for W.Cup
* Fourth straight W.Cup warm-up defeat for Ireland
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Aug 27 Ireland flanker David Wallace was
ruled out of next month's World Cup after being injured in a
20-9 defeat by England on Saturday that saw Martin Johnson's
side gain revenge for losing out on a Six Nations grand slam in
Dublin earlier this year.
Tries at the start of each half from English centre Manu
Tuilagi and replacement Delon Armitage gave the often
indisciplined visitors victory and ensured the hosts suffered a
fourth successive World Cup warm-up defeat.
Ireland also lost number eight Jamie Heaslip and prop Cian
Healy to injury and while coach Declan Kidney said both should
be fit for the Sept. 11 pool opener against the United States,
he had to rule Wallace out of the entire tournament with a knee
problem.
"It's a word I'm not supposed to say in public but it
happens... He's 35 and I've never seen a man as physically fit
as he is right now, never. It's heartbreaking for him and
extremely disappointing for us," Kidney told a news conference.
"We've lost four (games) which is extremely disappointing,
that was not what we aimed to do. (But) where we are is that we
have 30 guys who are much closer to match fitness. It was
important to get guys up to speed.".
England began like a team intent on putting March's 24-8
loss behind them and Tuilagi scored his second try in as many
starts on five minutes, relying on his pace rather than his
much-feared strength as he sailed far too easily past Keith
Earls.
Ireland got on the scoreboard soon after when Ronan O'Gara
slotted over a penalty but their scrum was obliterated by a
physical English pack a few plays later and Jonny Wilkinson
followed up his earlier conversion with a simple penalty.
"PRETTY DECENT TEAM"
The hosts got another three points back through an O'Gara
penalty just after 20 minutes but lost Wallace in the process
after he landed awkwardly on his knee following a thumping
Tuilagi hit.
Kidney has plenty of quality backrow reserves, particularly
with Ulster's Stephen Ferris playing his full international in
nine months, but losing the twice Heineken Cup-winning, twice
British & Irish Lions touring Wallace is a big blow.
Wilkinson knocked over another penalty and Tuilagi almost
scored again with a near pitch-long dash but the returning
Geordan Murphy caught him before lock Courtney Lawes fluffed an
overlap in the next play.
Ireland then had to replace a groggy-looking Heaslip but
England, who gave away an extraordinarily high 12 first-half
penalties, handed O'Gara another sight at goal and he cut the
deficit to four points at the break.
Referee Nigel Owens finally lost his patience with the
succession of penalties and sent wing Chris Ashton to the sin
bin at the start of the second half. O'Gara missed the resulting
penalty and then Armitage latched on to captain Mike Tindall's
clever grubber kick to cross over minutes later.
Wilkinson knocked over the touchline conversion to make it
20-9 and a flat and scrappy end to the match ensured that was
the way the scoreboard stayed.
"You want to win games and this is a tough place to come and
win. It just demonstrates to us, if we ever have doubts, when we
go and do what we talk about doing, it's effective and we're a
pretty decent team," Johnson said.
"There was lots not perfect about it but we did a lot of
good things as well," Johnson said, adding that the injured trio
of Mark Cueto, Nick Easter and Tom Wood should be fit for their
World Cup opener.
The win made up for England's friendly loss to Wales last
time out while Ireland have just their opening World Cup game
against the U.S to record a much-needed win before facing newly
crowned Tri Nations champions Australia on Sept. 17.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)