Nov 22 Ulster wing Craig Gilroy will make his Ireland debut against Argentina on Saturday after an impressive performance for an Irish XV against Fiji last weekend.

Gilroy was named on Thursday by the Irish Rugby Union in a back three including fullback Simon Zebo, who will win his third cap, and the experienced Tommy Bowe.

Jonathan Sexton, who is two points short of 250 test points, will start at number 10.

Among the replacements, lock Donncha O'Callaghan could make his 90th appearance for his country.

Ireland: 15-Simon Zebom, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Craig Gilroy, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Chris Henry, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Mike McCarthy, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Richardt Strauss, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Michael Bent, 19-Donncha O'Callaghan, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ronan O'Gara, 23-Fergus McFadden. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)