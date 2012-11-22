Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Nov 22 Ulster wing Craig Gilroy will make his Ireland debut against Argentina on Saturday after an impressive performance for an Irish XV against Fiji last weekend.
Gilroy was named on Thursday by the Irish Rugby Union in a back three including fullback Simon Zebo, who will win his third cap, and the experienced Tommy Bowe.
Jonathan Sexton, who is two points short of 250 test points, will start at number 10.
Among the replacements, lock Donncha O'Callaghan could make his 90th appearance for his country.
Ireland: 15-Simon Zebom, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Craig Gilroy, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Chris Henry, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Mike McCarthy, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Richardt Strauss, 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Michael Bent, 19-Donncha O'Callaghan, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ronan O'Gara, 23-Fergus McFadden. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS France 22 Scotland 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 2 2 0 40 32 0 8 2. Ireland 2 1 0 85 37 2 6 3. Wales 2 1 0 49 28 1 5 4. France 2 1 0 38 35 1 5 5. Scotland 2 1 0 43 44 1 5 6. Italy 2 0 0 17 96 0 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Wales (1425) Edinburgh Ireland v France (1650) Dublin