Rugby-Australia back Lealiifano's leukaemia in remission
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
Dec 17 Ireland winger Tommy Bowe is a doubt for the Six Nations championships next year, and possibly the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, after suffering a significant knee injury playing for Ulster.
The 28-year-old, who can also play in the centre, suffered the injury at the end of the Irish province's 10-9 loss at home to Northampton in the Heineken Cup on Saturday, their first defeat of the season.
"He has sustained significant lateral ligament damage to his right knee," a statement on the Ulster website said.
"He will undergo surgery later this week to repair the damage. At this stage it is not possible to put a timescale on how long his recovery period will be."
Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign in Cardiff against Wales on Feb. 2, with the first Lions tour match against the Barbarians in Hong Kong on June 1.
Bowe was an impressive performer on the last Lions tour in South Africa in 2009, starting all three tests, and has scored 26 tries for Ireland in 51 matches.
Ireland suffered more bad news over the weekend with South African-born hooker Richardt Strauss suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury as his province Leinster lost at home to French side Clermont Auvergne on Saturday, Irish media reported. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 57 Benetton Rugby Treviso 20 Ulster 37 Glasgow Warriors 17 Ospreys 23 Munster 25 Connacht 14 Newport Gwent Dragons 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 15 13 0 2 392 204 7 59 2. Leinster 15 12 0 3 452 249 8 56 3. Ospreys 15 11 0 4 436