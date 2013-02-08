DUBLIN Feb 8 Ireland named an unchanged team on Friday to play England in the second round of the Six Nations championship on Sunday after Gordon D'Arcy, Peter O'Mahony and Keith Earls were passed fit to play.

Centre D'Arcy, blindside flanker Mahony and replacement back Earls picked up injuries in the 30-22 win over defending champions Wales last Saturday.

England, who began their campaign with a 38-18 win over Scotland, have not beaten Ireland in Dublin since 2003, the last time they won the grand slam.

Ireland - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Craig Gilroy, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Declan Fitzpatrick, 19-Donncha O'Callaghan, 20-Chris Henry, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ronan O'Gara, 23-Keith Earls. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)