Feb 14 Ireland flyhalf Jonny Sexton and lock Mike McCarthy have been ruled out of the next Six Nations match against Scotland due to injury, Ireland manager Mike Kearney told the Irish Rugby Football Union website (www.irishrugby.ie) on Thursday.

Sexton sustained a torn hamstring and McCarthy a knee injury during Ireland's 12-6 defeat by England in Dublin on Sunday and they will not be fit to face the Scots in Edinburgh on Feb. 24.

Ireland will also be without winger Simon Zebo, who broke his foot early in the England game, and prop Cian Healy who has been suspended for stamping on England prop Dan Cole.

Flanker Sean O'Brien, centre Brian O'Driscoll and fullback Rob Kearney have returned to training after sustaining minor knocks against England.

Ireland beat Wales 30-22 in their opening Six Nations match. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)