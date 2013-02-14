Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
Feb 14 Ireland flyhalf Jonny Sexton and lock Mike McCarthy have been ruled out of the next Six Nations match against Scotland due to injury, Ireland manager Mike Kearney told the Irish Rugby Football Union website (www.irishrugby.ie) on Thursday.
Sexton sustained a torn hamstring and McCarthy a knee injury during Ireland's 12-6 defeat by England in Dublin on Sunday and they will not be fit to face the Scots in Edinburgh on Feb. 24.
Ireland will also be without winger Simon Zebo, who broke his foot early in the England game, and prop Cian Healy who has been suspended for stamping on England prop Dan Cole.
Flanker Sean O'Brien, centre Brian O'Driscoll and fullback Rob Kearney have returned to training after sustaining minor knocks against England.
Ireland beat Wales 30-22 in their opening Six Nations match. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.