DUBLIN Feb 20 Ulster flyhalf Paddy Jackson will make his Irish debut with provincial team mate Luke Marshall in Sunday's Six Nations championship match against Scotland at Murrayfield after coach Declan Kidney relegated Ronan O'Gara to Ireland's third choice number 10.

Jackson and Marshall, both 21, replace regular flyhalf Jonathan Sexton and centre Gordon D'Arcy who were among four players to join Ireland's long injury list during the 12-6 defeat to England last time out.

O'Gara, Ireland's most capped player and scorer of a record 1,083 points for his country, replaced Sexton early on against England but struggled throughout and, at two weeks shy of his 36th birthday, his form has dipped markedly in the past year.

Elsewhere Keith Earls comes off the bench to replace Munster team mate Simon Zebo on the wing while Donncha O'Callaghan will win his 93rd cap in place of Mike McCarthy at lock. Ulster's Tom Court starts at prop as Cian Healy begins a two-match ban for stamping.

Ireland, who began the tournament without the injured trio of Paul O'Connell, Stephen Ferris and Tommy Bowe, won away to Wales in their first game of the championship.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Craig Gilroy, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Tom Court.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Declan Fitzpatrick, 19-Devon Toner, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ronan O'Gara, 23-Luke Fitzgerald.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by John Mehaffey)