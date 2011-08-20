DUBLIN Aug 20 France outclassed Ireland for the
second time in seven days with a convincing 26-22 win in a World
Cup warm-up on Saturday, ending their preparations on a high and
leaving Ireland with three losses in a row.
After a weak opening, France scored 26 unanswered points,
including tries from fullback Cedric Heymans and flyhalf
Francois Trinh-Duc on either side of the interval. Scrum half
Morgan Parra kicked 13 points.
Ireland dominated the first 20 minutes with a debut try from
prop Cian Healy and a penalty from flyhalf Jonathan Sexton. They
ended the match with two consolation tries in the last five
minutes from Sexton and flanker Sean O'Brien, but the game was
beyond them.
Ireland's preparations were further dented when promising
fullback Felix Jones, making his first start for Ireland, was
carried off the pitch after injuring his leg.
France will go into the World Cup next month with two wins
from two games despite resting several senior players, while
Ireland will have to try to bounce back against England in the
last of their four warm-up games next Saturday.
