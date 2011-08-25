DUBLIN Aug 25 Hooker Jerry Flannery will start
his first test for Ireland in 18 months and flanker Stephen
Ferris his first in almost a year when Declan Kidney's side
search for a much-needed pre-World Cup win at home to England on
Saturday.
Ireland have lost their three warm-up matches so far this
month and Kidney made seven changes to the side that misfired
against France in Dublin last week with fit-again Geordan Murphy
also making just a second start since early 2010.
Wing Tommy Bowe gets his first action of the month having
recovered from an ankle injury and Eoin Reddan replaces Tomas
O'Leary after the Munster scrumhalf was dropped from the squad
completely on Monday.
Reddan will be partnered at halfback by the returning Ronan
O'Gara while David Wallace is also fit again to take his place
in the backrow beside Ferris and Leinster's Jamie Heaslip.
Conor Murray, the impressive 22-year-old preferred to
O'Leary in the 30-man squad headed for New Zealand next week, is
among the replacements and will likely get his second cap as
Kidney weighs his options at number nine.
Flannery and Ferris have struggled to stay fit since they
were both first choice members of Ireland's 2009 grand slam
campaign, earning British and Irish Lions call-ups as a result
before missing most of the tour that year through injury.
Munster's Flannery has come off the bench in each of
Ireland's warm-up games while Ferris got a 20 minute-run against
France last week.
With European player of the year Sean O'Brien out with a
knee problem though still expected to be fit for Ireland's Sept.
11 World Cup opener against the United States, Ferris will get
some much-needed game time on Saturday.
Lock Paul O'Connell, who will captain the side in place of
the rested Brian O'Driscoll, acknowledged that Ireland could
also do with a good performance after a less than ideal three
weeks.
"Obviously we would have looked to have done maybe better
than we have done in the first three weeks but that's just the
way it goes," O'Connell told a news conference on Thursday.
"All we can do now is look at the game that's ahead of us
and try and put in a good performance in this English game and
hopefully that'll set us up."
Ireland - 15-Geordon Murphy, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls,
12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Ronan O'Gara, 9-Eoin
Reddan, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-David Wallace, 6-Stephen Ferris,
5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross,
2-Jerry Flannery, 1-Cian Healy
Replacements: 16-Rory Best, 17-Tom Court, 18-Donnacha Ryan
19-Denis Leamy, 20-Conor Murray, 21-Jonathan Sexton, 22-Fergus
McFadden
