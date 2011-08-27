DUBLIN Aug 27 England inflicted a fourth straight World Cup warm-up defeat on a bruised Ireland on Saturday and gained revenge for losing out on a Six Nations grand slam in Dublin earlier this year with a 20-9 win at the Aviva Stadium.

Manu Tuilagi scored his second try in as many starts to help the visitors to a 13-9 lead in a first half where Ireland lost number eight Jamie Heaslip to a knock to the head and flanker David Wallace to a more serious-looking knee injury.

England, whose indiscipline cost them a series of early penalties and eventually Chris Ashton to the sin bin, still managed to cross over when down to 14 men after Delon Armitage latched on to captain Mike Tindall's 46th-minute grubber kick.

Irish prop Cian Healy had to be helped off the pitch late on in a miserable end to the day and to a worrying series of friendlies for the hosts. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Clare Fallon)