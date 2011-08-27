DUBLIN Aug 27 England inflicted a fourth
straight World Cup warm-up defeat on a bruised Ireland on
Saturday and gained revenge for losing out on a Six Nations
grand slam in Dublin earlier this year with a 20-9 win at the
Aviva Stadium.
Manu Tuilagi scored his second try in as many starts to help
the visitors to a 13-9 lead in a first half where Ireland lost
number eight Jamie Heaslip to a knock to the head and flanker
David Wallace to a more serious-looking knee injury.
England, whose indiscipline cost them a series of early
penalties and eventually Chris Ashton to the sin bin, still
managed to cross over when down to 14 men after Delon Armitage
latched on to captain Mike Tindall's 46th-minute grubber kick.
Irish prop Cian Healy had to be helped off the pitch late on
in a miserable end to the day and to a worrying series of
friendlies for the hosts.
