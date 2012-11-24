Rugby-Australia back Lealiifano's leukaemia in remission
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
DUBLIN Nov 24 Ireland scored seven tries in a 46-24 demolition of Argentina on Saturday to ensure they will be seeded when the draw is made for the next World Cup and leave the South Americans waiting to find out if they will join them.
Ireland had to win the match, billed as the most important one either side would likely play this side of the 2015 tournament, to book a place in the second tier of seeds for the Dec. 3 draw and four tries in a blistering first half got them on their way.
Debutant wing Craig Gilroy got a first international try, as did the recently blooded Simon Zebo and Richardt Strauss while Jonathan Sexton and Tommy Bowe got a brace each to maintain Ireland's unbeaten home record against Argentina.
Argentina, who got two late consolation tries, will slip out of the world's top eight and face a potentially tougher World Cup pool draw if Samoa beat France later on Saturday and Wales defeat either New Zealand or Australia this weekend and next.
If the in-form Samoans lose by fewer than 15 points, they will tie with Argentina on 78.71 ranking points, with the higher-placed team determined by the next decimal place. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 57 Benetton Rugby Treviso 20 Ulster 37 Glasgow Warriors 17 Ospreys 23 Munster 25 Connacht 14 Newport Gwent Dragons 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 15 13 0 2 392 204 7 59 2. Leinster 15 12 0 3 452 249 8 56 3. Ospreys 15 11 0 4 436