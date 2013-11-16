DUBLIN Nov 16 Australia handed new Ireland coach Joe Schmidt his first defeat on Saturday as they outclassed and outscored the hosts by four tries to none in an easy 32-15 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

The Wallabies streaked to a 12-point lead when Nick Cummins and Michael Hooper finished off some slick play within six minutes of each other only for Jonathan Sexton's boot and the visitors' poor discipline to cut the advantage to 15-12 at the break.

A try, conversion and penalty from Quade Cooper within the opening 10 minutes of the second half restored Australia's 12-point lead before Hooper put the tourists out of sight with his second try 13 minutes from time.

Australia, who last won in Dublin eight years ago and lost the teams' last encounter at the 2011 World Cup, had Tevita Kuridrani sent off for a dangerous tackle in the closing minutes but it mattered little to the outcome. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Justin Palmer)