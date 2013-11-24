DUBLIN Nov 24 New Zealand became the first team in the professional era to win every match in a calendar year when they came from 19 points down to beat Ireland 24-22 thanks to a stoppage-time try in a dramatic finale on Sunday.

Chasing a record-breaking 14th win in 14 games this year, the All Blacks were 19-0 down after just 18 minutes with tries from Conroy Murray, Rory Best and Rob Kearney the highlight of arguably the best 40 minutes an Irish team has ever played.

Julian Savea pulled a try back for the world champions to cut the halftime deficit to 15 points but they managed just a single Aaron Cruden penalty in the opening 25 minutes of the second half before a Ben Franks try cut the lead to just five.

Ireland defended for their lives until replacement Ryan Crotty's try after the end of 80 minutes and Cruden's conversion, knocked over at the second attempt after Ireland rushed out too quickly when he missed his first effort.

That ended Irish hopes of ending a 108-year wait for a first victory over the All Blacks. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)