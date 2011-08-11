DUBLIN Aug 11 Ireland made nine changes for
Saturday's second World Cup warmup game in France as coach
Declan Kidney kept his word on Thursday to give his players as
much game time as possible before naming his final squad.
Kidney named a new front row and halfback partnership with
European player-of-the year Sean O'Brien also returning to a
more experienced side than the one who lost 10-6 to Scotland
last weekend.
Of those vying for the last few seats on the plane to New
Zealand, Muster's Donnacha Ryan moves to the flank from second
row while Leinster wing Luke Fitzgerald gets another shot to
prove he can recapture the form that made him a British and
Irish Lion two years ago.
Exciting Munster prospect Conor Murray will likely get his
first taste of international rugby after the scrumhalf was named
on a bench that also contains Muster captain Paul O'Connell and
Leinster number eight Jamie Heaslip.
Ireland - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Keith Earls,
12-Paddy Wallace, 11-Luke Fitzgerald, 10-Ronan O'Gara, 9-Eoin
Reddan, 8-Denis Leamy, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Leo
Cullen (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory
Best, 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Jerry Flannery, 17-Tony Buckley, 18-Paul
O'Connell, 19-Jamie Heaslip, 20-Conor Murray, 21-Fergus
McFadden, 22-Felix Jones.
