DUBLIN Aug 11 Ireland made nine changes for Saturday's second World Cup warmup game in France as coach Declan Kidney kept his word on Thursday to give his players as much game time as possible before naming his final squad.

Kidney named a new front row and halfback partnership with European player-of-the year Sean O'Brien also returning to a more experienced side than the one who lost 10-6 to Scotland last weekend.

Of those vying for the last few seats on the plane to New Zealand, Muster's Donnacha Ryan moves to the flank from second row while Leinster wing Luke Fitzgerald gets another shot to prove he can recapture the form that made him a British and Irish Lion two years ago.

Exciting Munster prospect Conor Murray will likely get his first taste of international rugby after the scrumhalf was named on a bench that also contains Muster captain Paul O'Connell and Leinster number eight Jamie Heaslip.

Ireland - 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Paddy Wallace, 11-Luke Fitzgerald, 10-Ronan O'Gara, 9-Eoin Reddan, 8-Denis Leamy, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Leo Cullen (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Jerry Flannery, 17-Tony Buckley, 18-Paul O'Connell, 19-Jamie Heaslip, 20-Conor Murray, 21-Fergus McFadden, 22-Felix Jones.

