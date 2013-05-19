DUBLIN May 19 Ireland will bring six uncapped players to North America next month with Ulster's Stuart Olding and Munster's Tommy O'Donnell among those given a chance with nine first team regulars away with the British and Irish Lions.

Olding, who made his first provincial start at the age of 19 in March, and flanker O'Donnell, impressive in recent months, were named in the squad on Sunday alongside fellow debutants Jamie Hagan, Robbie Henshaw, Kieran Marmion and Mike Sherry.

Ireland, who will be led by interim boss Les Kiss before new coach Joe Schmidt takes fulltime charge, face the United States on June 8 and Canada on June 15.

Ireland - Rory Best, Isaac Boss, Darren Cave, Tom Court, Declan Fitzpatrick, Jamie Hagan, Iain Henderson, Chris Henry, Robbie Henshaw, Paddy Jackson, Felix Jones, David Kilcoyne, Ian Madigan, Kieran Marmion, Paul Marshall, Mike McCarthy, Fergus McFadden, Kevin McLaughlin, Tommy O'Donnell, Stuart Olding, Peter O'Mahony, Mike Ross, Mike Sherry, Richardt Strauss, Devin Toner, Andrew Trimble, Dan Tuohy, Simon Zebo. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by John Mehaffey)