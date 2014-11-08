DUBLIN Nov 8 Depleted Ireland surged to a 29-15 victory over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday to pick up where they left off in this year's Six Nations championship.

Ireland, without seven of the team that clinched European rugby's premier competition in France last March, weathered constant but ineffective Springbok pressure for a 6-3 halftime lead thanks to the clinical boot of flyhalf Jonathan Sexton.

Flanker Rhys Ruddock, who was only called into the starting lineup an hour before kickoff, scored his first international try at the start of the second half before Marcell Coetzee crashed over to make it a three-point game again.

But Sexton was relentless, adding two penalties before Tommy Bowe crossed for a try seven minutes from time to hand South Africa, for whom JP Pietersen grabbed a last-minute consolation score, their first loss to European opposition since defeat in Scotland four years ago. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)