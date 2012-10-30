Oct 30 Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll and hooker Rory Best have been ruled out of the November internationals through injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

O'Driscoll turned his ankle in the first half of his club side Leinster's win over the Cardiff Blues on Saturday and will now require surgery to repair ligament damage, ruling him out for up to 12 weeks.

Ulster's Best suffered a neck injury playing against Welsh side Dragons on Friday and will be out for up to six weeks.

Ireland start their November series against South Africa in Dublin on Nov. 10 before playing Argentina two weeks later. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)