LONDON May 21 Ireland fullback Rob Kearney has
been named as the European player of the year after helping
Leinster to defend the Heineken Cup with a record-breaking
victory over Ulster at Twickenham on Saturday.
Kearney started all nine matches in Europe this season,
scoring six tries and a stunning drop goal in the narrow
semi-final win over Clermont Auvergne as Leinster became the
first club to defend the title since Leicester in 2002.
"While I am delighted with the recognition, an individual
player is powerless without the support of his teammates," the
26-year-old Kearney said in a statement.
"So I owe this to the Leinster squad, to the management and
to all the backroom staff at the club."
Leinster's Heineken Cup triumph was their third in four
years and the 42-14 defeat of Ulster was the biggest margin of
victory since the competition began in the 1995-96 season.
Kearney, who succeeded team mate Sean O'Brien in winning the
individual award, will now prepare for Ireland's three-test tour
of New Zealand in June after he was named in the squad on
Monday.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by mark Meadows)