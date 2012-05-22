LONDON May 22 Ireland and Munster back-row
forward Denis Leamy announced his retirement from rugby on
Tuesday because of a hip injury.
Leamy, 30, won 57 caps for Ireland and was part of the 2009
Six Nations grand slam winning squad.
"I find it hard to put into words how much it has meant to
me to play for Munster and Ireland. It was a dream come true and
I was very lucky to play with some of the greatest players ever
to wear the jerseys and feel blessed that I was part of winning
teams," Leamy told Munster's website (www.munsterrugby.ie).
"I've had a great career, wish it had gone on a little
longer but I'd like to thank all the coaches, players, medical
staff and management who have helped me over the past decade."
Leamy, who played in two World Cups, featured in just seven
games for Munster this season.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alastair Himmer)