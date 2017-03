Oct 28 Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray could miss Ireland's November tests after being cited for striking with his elbow during Munster's 13-6 win over Glasgow on Friday.

The 24-year-old, capped 19 times by his country and who made two substitute appearances for the British and Irish Lions in their series win over Australia this year, could face an eight-week ban if found guilty, meaning he would miss the matches against Samoa, Australia and New Zealand.

The citing relates to an incident involving Glasgow's replacement scrumhalf Niko Matawalu, who has himself been cited for an alleged bite.

If Murray is ruled out it would be a further blow to coach Joe Schmidt, with doubts hanging over Paul O'Connell, Sean O'Brien, Cian Healy, Rory Best and Keith Earls.

Ireland play Samoa on Nov. 13, followed by Australia and the All Blacks on consecutive weekends.