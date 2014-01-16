DUBLIN Jan 16 Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien has signed a new contract to remain at three-time European champions Leinster, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Thursday.

O'Brien, who was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia last year, has been linked with a move to France with Irish media reporting on Wednesday that he was close to signing for European champions Toulon.

The IRFU announced the news on its Twitter page and said it would release full details of the former European player of the year's new contract later on Thursday.

After Lions flyhalf Johnny Sexton left Leinster for Racing Metro last year, following a host of internationals to the French league, the IRFU has been battling to keep some of its province's top players under central contracts.

Munster's Conor Murray and Donnacha Ryan signed new contracts last year while Leinster number eight Jamie Heaslip, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has also been linked with a move to Toulon, has yet to agree a new deal. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by John O'Brien)