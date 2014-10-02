DUBLIN Oct 2 Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien is likely to miss the Six Nations for the second year in a row after being ruled out of action for five to six months due to complications from shoulder surgery this year, his club Leinster said on Thursday.

The former European player of the year, who was part of the British and Irish Lions' team that beat Australia in 2013, missed Ireland's Six Nations triumph but returned for Leinster ahead of schedule in May after the surgery.

O'Brien had been recently sidelined with an ankle injury but the news of further shoulder trouble came as a surprise and is a major blow for Ireland coach Joe Schmidt ahead of his side's Six Nations defence.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)