LONDON Dec 30 Lock forward Paul O'Connell
will captain Ireland in the 2012 Six Nations Championship, the
Irish rugby union said on its website on Friday.
O'Connell, 32, will deputise for centre Brian O'Driscoll who
misses the tournament due to a shoulder injury.
"The greatest ambition in a player's career is to play for
your country, so to captain Ireland is a huge honour for me and
I was delighted when (coach) Declan (Kidney) asked me to,"
O'Connell said in a statement.
"I have been lucky to have played for my country on 82
occasions and during that time I have always felt that the
responsibility of leadership should not just rest on the
shoulders of Brian and that the senior players are incredibly
important."
O'Connell has experience of captaining his country and led
the 2009 British and Irish Lions in South Africa.
Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Wales on
Feb. 5, a repeat of this year's World Cup quarter-final in
Wellington which the Welsh won 22-10.
