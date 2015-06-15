(tidies copy)

LONDON, June 15 Ireland captain Paul O'Connell has agreed a two-year contract to join European champions Toulon, Irish television broadcaster RTE reported on Monday.

Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal told RTE the lock forward would be moving to France after this year's World Cup.

The 35-year-old O'Connell will quit internationals after the World Cup in England. He has played 101 tests for Ireland and led them to this year's Six Nations Championship.

O'Connell had been due to stay at Munster until 2016 but the Irish club and the country's Rugby Football Union agreed to his request for an early release. (Writing by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)