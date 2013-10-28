Oct 28 Australia back James O'Connor is expected to sign a contract with England Premiership side London Irish having been released from his Australian Rugby Union contract this month.

The 23-year-old, capped 44 times by his country, has been involved in several disciplinary issues, including being escorted out of Perth Airport for drunken behaviour last month, and was unwanted by any of Australia's five Super Rugby franchises after being dumped by the Melbourne Rebels.

"He's a world-class player, he's a terrific kid and I'm sure that will all be unveiled at the front end of this week," London Irish coach Brian Smith was reported as saying on Sunday by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Any team in England or in France would be lucky to have him. I would imagine in the next 24 or 48 hours he will play his cards and all will be revealed."

Australia play England, Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales during their November tour of Europe, and O'Connor has set himself the goal of returning to the international stage in time for the 2015 World Cup. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)