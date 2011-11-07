Nov 7 Ireland rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll has
been ruled out of action for up to six months and will miss his
country's Six Nations campaign when the annual tournament kicks
off in February.
The 32-year-old, who confirmed the news on Leinster's
website (www.leinsterrugby.ie) on Monday, has struggled with an
injury to his neck and shoulder for almost a year and has
decided to have surgery, with a likely return in May.
The Leinster captain has not played at all for his domestic
team this season and will miss their Heineken Cup defence which
starts this weekend.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Clare Fallon; To comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories