Nov 7 Ireland rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll has been ruled out of action for up to six months and will miss his country's Six Nations campaign when the annual tournament kicks off in February.

The 32-year-old, who confirmed the news on Leinster's website (www.leinsterrugby.ie) on Monday, has struggled with an injury to his neck and shoulder for almost a year and has decided to have surgery, with a likely return in May.

The Leinster captain has not played at all for his domestic team this season and will miss their Heineken Cup defence which starts this weekend.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Clare Fallon; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more rugby stories