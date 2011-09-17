DUBLIN, Sept 17 Ireland's record points scorer Ronan O'Gara said on Saturday he would be "done with Ireland" in a few weeks time, signalling that his 11-year international career would likely come to an end after the World Cup.

The 34-year-old Munster flyhalf came off the bench and kicked two late penalties on Saturday to seal a thrilling 15-6 win over Australia in Auckland that transformed Ireland's World Cup hopes.

O'Gara, twice a Heineken Cup winner and the tournament's highest ever points-scorer, was close to tears when speaking to the media after the game and told Ireland's national broadcaster that his international days were coming to an end.

"It's massive, this is it for us, I'm done with Ireland in a few weeks," an emotional O'Gara told RTE television.

"I've had a great time in this jersey but I want this to be the biggest time. It's a great team, a great bunch of lads and it means a lot to us."

O'Gara has scored over 1,000 points for Ireland, almost twice as many as any other player and is one of only three players to have won over 100 caps for the country, his 113 appearances second only to captain Brian O'Driscoll.

The U.S-born kicker, who has been vying with Leinster's Jonny Sexton for the Irish number 10 jersey over the past two seasons, dropped a dramatic last-minute goal against Wales two years ago to seal Ireland's first Six Nations grand slam since 1948. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Justin Palmer)