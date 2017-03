DUBLIN, Nov 24 New Zealand beat Ireland 24-22 (halftime 7-22) in an international on Sunday. Scorers: Ireland - Tries: Conor Murray, Rory Best, Rob Kearney; Penalties: Jonny Sexton; Conversions: Sexton (2) New Zealand - Tries: Julian Savea, Ben Franks, Ryan Crotty; Penalties: Aaron Cruden; Conversions: Cruden (3) (Editing by Ed Osmond)