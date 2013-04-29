HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
DUBLIN, April 29 Joe Schmidt, who led Leinster to two Heineken Cup titles, was named as the new Ireland national team coach by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Monday.
Schmidt replaces Declan Kidney, who stood down following Ireland's poor Six Nations campaign after the IRFU announced they would not be renewing his contract.
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips in London, editing by Justin Palmer)
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 71 Rebels (Australia) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Crusaders (New Zealand) 30 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) 37 Lions (South Africa) 55 Waratahs (Australia) 36 Stormers (South Africa) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 25 Cheetahs (S
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 3 Wasps 24 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 17 10 0 7 362 294 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northa