June 24 Fit-again wing Andrew Trimble was named on Wednesday in Ireland's 45-man training squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup but there was no place for flyhalf Ian Keatley.

Trimble, who was named Ireland's player of the year in 2014, has not played since sustaining a toe injury last October and missed Ireland's Six Nations-winning campaign.

Keatley started Ireland's Six Nations victory over Italy, but has been left out of the squad to play four tests against Wales, England and Scotland in August and September, with number 10s Jonny Sexton, Ian Madigan and Paddy Jackson all included.

Backrow Rhys Ruddock was left out after fracturing his arm last week.

"The squad selection has been a long process with some very tight decisions," Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.

"Some injured players who are getting close to full fitness have been included while others have missed out due to prolonged absence or lack of opportunity to demonstrate their full test match readiness.

"Rhys Ruddock would have been selected but has been ruled him out after fracturing his arm against Uruguay last week."

Ireland play Wales in Cardiff Aug. 8, before hosting Scotland a week later.

Wales visit Dublin on Aug. 29 and the series concludes with a visit to Twickenham to play England on Sept. 5.

Squad:

Forwards: Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster), Michael Bent (Dublin University/Leinster), Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Sean Cronin (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster), Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) Chris Henry (Malone/Ulster), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) David Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), Jack McGrath (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Martin Moore (Lansdowne/Leinster) Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) Paul O'Connell (Young Munster/Munster), Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) Mike Ross (Clontarf/Leinster), Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster) Richardt Strauss (Old Wesley/Leinster), Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster), Dan Tuohy (Ballymena/Ulster)

Backs: Isaac Boss (Terenure/Leinster), Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Darren Cave (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) Gordon D'Arcy (Lansdowne/Leinster), Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster), Luke Fitzgerald (Blackrock College/Leinster) Craig Gilroy (Dungannon/Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Connacht), Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster), Felix Jones (Shannon/Munster), David Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster), Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster), Ian Madigan (Blackrock College/Leinster) Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht), Fergus McFadden (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) Jared Payne (Ulster), Eoin Reddan (Lansdowne/Leinster) Noel Reid (Clontarf/Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Racing Metro 92), Andrew Trimble (Ballymena/Ulster), Simon Zebo (Cork Con/Munster)

