DUBLIN May 21 Ireland have named three uncapped players in a 25-man squad for next month's three-Test tour of New Zealand.

Ulster prop Declan Fitzpatrick, Munster hooker Mike Sherry and winger Simon Zebo, also from the Limerick-based club, were called up on Monday by coach Declan Kidney.

Ulster midfield back Darren Cave has been recalled after a three-year absence.

Experienced lock forward Paul O'Connell has not been named but could yet make the travelling party with Kidney to add another prop, lock, back-row forward and scrumhalf to the final touring squad, a statement on the Irish Rugby Union website (irfu.ie) said.

O'Connell, the Munster captain with 85 Test caps to his name, has been out of action since he suffered a knee injury against Ulster on May 5.

Ireland play world champions New Zealand in Auckland on June 9, with Tests in Christchurch and Hamilton to follow on the 16th and 23rd respectively.

Squad:

Backs: Darren Cave, Gordon D'Arcy, Keith Earls, Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Conor Murray, Brian O'Driscoll (capt), Ronan O'Gara, Eoin Reddan, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Simon Zebo

Forwards: Rory Best, Sean Cronin, Stephen Ferris, Declan Fitzpatrick, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien, Donncha O'Callaghan, Peter O'Mahony, Mike Ross, Donnacha Ryan, Mike Sherry, Dan Tuohy (Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Justin Palmer)