DUBLIN May 21 Ireland have named three uncapped
players in a 25-man squad for next month's three-Test tour of
New Zealand.
Ulster prop Declan Fitzpatrick, Munster hooker Mike Sherry
and winger Simon Zebo, also from the Limerick-based club, were
called up on Monday by coach Declan Kidney.
Ulster midfield back Darren Cave has been recalled after a
three-year absence.
Experienced lock forward Paul O'Connell has not been named
but could yet make the travelling party with Kidney to add
another prop, lock, back-row forward and scrumhalf to the final
touring squad, a statement on the Irish Rugby Union website
(irfu.ie) said.
O'Connell, the Munster captain with 85 Test caps to his
name, has been out of action since he suffered a knee injury
against Ulster on May 5.
Ireland play world champions New Zealand in Auckland on June
9, with Tests in Christchurch and Hamilton to follow on the 16th
and 23rd respectively.
Squad:
Backs: Darren Cave, Gordon D'Arcy, Keith Earls, Rob Kearney,
Fergus McFadden, Conor Murray, Brian O'Driscoll (capt), Ronan
O'Gara, Eoin Reddan, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Simon Zebo
Forwards: Rory Best, Sean Cronin, Stephen Ferris, Declan
Fitzpatrick, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien, Donncha
O'Callaghan, Peter O'Mahony, Mike Ross, Donnacha Ryan, Mike
Sherry, Dan Tuohy
