DUBLIN Jan 18 Ireland wing Luke
Fitzgerald's international exile continued on Wednesday when he
was left out of an initial 24-man Six Nations squad that, bar
injured captain Brian O'Driscoll, mirrored coach Declan Kidney's
World Cup selection.
Fitzgerald, dropped ahead of last year's World Cup following
a poor season at Heineken Cup champions Leinster, has returned
to form this season, scoring twice as many tries for the
province as he managed in the entire last campaign.
The British and Irish Lions winger was included in a
second-string Irish squad who face England six days before the
Feb. 5 Six Nations opener at home to Wales and Kidney left the
door slightly ajar for a late call up.
"The Wolfhounds (second XV) game gives myself and the other
coaches one final chance to give games to players to see
possible options before we settle on our matchday 22 for the
opening game of the Championship," Kidney said.
"It also gives us the opportunity to have a closer look in
training at some of the younger players, rather than bringing in
more experienced players, who are very much still in the frame
for selection."
Forwards Kevin McLaughlin, Devin Toner and Dan Tuohy - all
tipped for call ups following strong performances at provincial
level - will join Fitzgerald on the second XV after Kidney opted
for experience over experimentation.
With O'Driscoll out for the whole campaign due to a shoulder
injury, Kidney appears to have a straight choice between two
utility backs - Leinster's Fergus McFadden and Munster's Keith
Earls - in replacing the influential outside centre.
Ulster's Darren Cave, who hit a rich vein of form in recent
months and would provide a more direct replacement for
O'Driscoll, was ruled out for six weeks with a foot injury
earlier this week.
Elsewhere Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O'Gara will renew their
rivalry at flyhalf while Donnacha Ryan will look to end Donncha
O'Callaghan and Paul O'Connell's long-standing second row
partnership having already deposed O'Callaghan at Munster.
Squad:
Rory Best, Tommy Bowe, Tom Court, Sean Cronin, Leo Cullen,
Gordon D'Arcy, Keith Earls, Stephen Ferris, Cian Healy, Jamie
Heaslip, Shane Jennings, Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Conor
Murray, Sean O'Brien, Donncha O'Callaghan, Paul O'Connell, Ronan
O'Gara, Eoin Reddan, Mike Ross, Donnacha Ryan, Jonathan Sexton,
Andrew Trimble, Paddy Wallace
Additional players (who will join first week of training
camp): Ian Nagle, Peter O'Mahony, Tiernan O'Halloran, Paddy
McAllister, Andrew Conway, Simon Zebo
