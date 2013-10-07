DUBLIN Oct 7 Ireland hooker Richardt Strauss has been diagnosed with a heart condition and will have surgery later this week, putting him out of action for the rest of the season, his club Leinster said on Monday.

South African-born Strauss, who made his debut for Ireland in 2012 after living in the country for the three years required to switch allegiances, underwent tests last week and missed Saturday's league defeat to Munster.

"The management are confident that the 27-year-old will make a full recovery and will provide him with the best care in his recovery," Leinster said on its website (www.leinsterrugby.ie).

Strauss, who missed last season's Six Nations through injury, has been capped four times for Ireland and won two Heineken Cups with Leinster. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Wildey)