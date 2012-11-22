Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Nov 22 Ireland team to play Argentina in Dublin on Saturday (1400 GMT)
15-Simon Zebom, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Craig Gilroy, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 1-Cian Healy, 2-Richardt Strauss, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Mike McCarthy, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 7-Chris Henry, 8-Jamie Heaslip
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Michael Bent, 19-Donncha O'Callaghan, 20-Iain Henderson, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ronan O'Gara, 23-Fergus McFadden (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS France 22 Scotland 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 2 2 0 40 32 0 8 2. Ireland 2 1 0 85 37 2 6 3. Wales 2 1 0 49 28 1 5 4. France 2 1 0 38 35 1 5 5. Scotland 2 1 0 43 44 1 5 6. Italy 2 0 0 17 96 0 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Wales (1425) Edinburgh Ireland v France (1650) Dublin