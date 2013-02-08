HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Chiefs capitalised on the red card shown to Steve Luatua on the stroke of halftime to record a comfortable victory over the Blues in Hamilton.
DUBLIN Feb 8 Ireland coach Declan Kidney on Friday named the following team to play England in the Six Nations championship at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (1500 GMT).
Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Craig Gilroy, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Mike McCarthy, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Declan Fitzpatrick, 19-Donncha O'Callaghan, 20-Chris Henry, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ronan O'Gara, 23-Keith Earls. (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
SYDNEY, March 3 Wallabies flanker Scott Fardy will leave Australia for Irish provincial team Leinster at the end of the season but his international and ACT Brumbies team mate Sam Carter has signed a contract extension to stay at home until 2019.
BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Argentina flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez makes his first Super Rugby appearance of the season on Saturday among three changes the Jaguares have made for their second match against Stormers in Cape Town.