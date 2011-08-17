DUBLIN Aug 17 Ireland named a strengthened team for their warmup game against France in Dublin on Saturday, the last chance for players to prove themselves before coach Declan Kidney announces his selection for next month's World Cup.

Kidney made 10 changes from the side that was outmuscled 19-12 by France in Paris last week, with key centre Brian O'Driscoll and fly-half Jonathan Sexton returning.

Lock Paul O'Connell earned a recall to the first team after coming on as a second-half substitute last week.

Kidney is in need of a morale-boosting win given his side lost their first warm-up fixture 10-6 against Scotland, prior to last weekend's defeat by France.

After naming his World Cup squad on Monday, Kidney will have one remaining warmup to assess his options against England at home on Aug. 27.

Ireland - 15-Felix Jones, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Brian O'Driscoll (captain), 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Tomas O'Leary, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-David Wallace, 6-Sean O'Brien, 5-Paul O'Connell, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Jerry Flannery, 17-Tom Court, 18-Mike McCarthy, 19-Stephen Ferris, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Luke Fitzgerald

