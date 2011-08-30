* D'Arcy to depart two days late after calf strain

* Munster's Jones also due for long layoff (Adds detail on D'Arcy knock)

DUBLIN Aug 30 Ireland flanker David Wallace faces a six-month layoff to recover from the knee injury that has ruled him out of next month's World Cup, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old damaged his right knee and was carried off on a stretcher during a warm-up game against England on Saturday and had surgery the following day. He was replaced in the World Cup squad by Shane Jennings.

Irish centre Gordon D'Arcy picked up a calf strain in training on Tuesday and his departure to New Zealand has been delayed by two days, the IRFU also said. Declan Kidney's squad leave Dublin later on Tuesday.

"The injury was scanned and to minimise the possibility of any swelling on the flight, it has been decided that it is more prudent to allow the strain time to recover before he joins up with the Ireland squad," the IRFU said in a statement.

Prop Cian Healy's departure date was put back by four days at the weekend after he injured his eye socket in the 20-9 defeat by England.

Wallace's Munster team mate Felix Jones is also set for a long layoff after hurting his right foot in the home defeat by France earlier this month -- an injury that scuppered his World Cup hopes as well.

The 24-year-old fullback is due to see a specialist next week to establish how long his recovery will take.