DUBLIN May 3 Ireland and Muster flanker David
Wallace was forced to retire from rugby on Thursday after
failing to fully recover from the knee injury that ruled him out
of last year's World Cup.
Wallace, who made a brief comeback last month, was part of
Ireland's grand slam-winning team in 2009 and won 72 caps in an
11-year international career.
The combative number seven won two European Cups with
Munster and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2001 and
2009, following in the footsteps of brothers Richard and Paul to
make the Wallaces the only three members of the same family to
play for the Lions.
"Although it's disappointing that injury is forcing me to
retire now, I take great comfort that I've had an unbelievably
enjoyable career and I feel very lucky to have been involved in
an era that has seen Munster and Ireland enjoy so much success,"
Wallace, 35, said in a statement.
"Professional rugby has exploded in popularity and changed
beyond all recognition in this country since I began and I feel
honored to have played witness to it's massive improvement."
Wallace is the fourth experienced Irish player to call time
on his career recently after long-term injuries forced Shane
Horgan and Jerry Flannery to quit and fellow Munster forward
Mick O'Driscoll also decided to hang up his boots at the end of
the season.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)