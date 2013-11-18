DUBLIN Nov 18 Ireland's government will consider launching a bid for the 2023 rugby World Cup this week, the country's sports minister said on Monday.

Ireland has been mulling a potential bid for over a year, looking to replicate the successful hosting by similarly populated New Zealand in 2011, and minister Leo Varadkar said he will seek approval from cabinet colleagues on Tuesday.

"I think Ireland is very well placed to host the rugby World Cup," Varadkar told reporters at an International Rugby Board conference.

"The next step for me is to go to cabinet tomorrow and to seek authorisation with a view to putting together the bid." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)