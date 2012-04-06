ROME, April 6 Bottom club Aironi will pull out of the 12-team Celtic League at the end of this season because of financial problems, the Italian Rugby Federation said in a statement on Friday.

According to media reports, Aironi are four million euros ($5.23 million) in debt.

The federation said it had already begun the process of finding another team to take Aironi's place in the Celtic League that contains clubs from Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Treviso are the only other Italian team taking part in the annual competition.

