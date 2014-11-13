* Worse weather forecast in northern Italy

* Argentina make eight changes after Scotland loss (Adds detail, quotes, Argentina team changes)

By Rex Gowar

LONDON, Nov 13 Argentina's test against Italy in Genoa has been brought forward to Friday (1615 GMT) because bad weather in the Liguria region is expected to worsen this weekend, the Argentine and Italian Rugby Unions said.

Further heavy thunderstorms are forecast in the wake of the flash flooding that has been affecting northern Italy, causing a number of deaths.

"Owing to the rains that have hit the Liguria region and the city of Genoa in the past weeks, and in view of a possible storm forecast for Saturday (it has been) decided to modify the match date," Argentina's UAR said in a statement on Thursday.

Argentina, who have changed half their team for their second tour match after going down 41-31 to Scotland last week, said they were ready for the test.

"The issue of the match being brought forward made everything rather atypical but I think that anyway the team had a good week (preparing), knowing we are in debt," scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli said.

"We have worked very hard to revert what happened last Saturday against Scotland," said Cubelli, who will captain the Pumas in the absence of injured hooker Agustin Creevy.

Cubelli is one of eight changes coach Daniel Hourcade made to the team, coming in for dropped scrumhalf Martin Landajo.

HERNANDEZ FLYHALF

He will be partnered by Juan Martin Hernandez at flyhalf, replacing Nicolas Sanchez, which is where he finished Saturday's match at Murrayfield.

With Marcelo Bosch having returned to his club Saracens, there is a new centre pairing of Horacio Agulla and Jeronimo de la Fuente.

Right wing Juan Imhoff, sin-binned early in the Scotland match, has been dropped in favour of Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino.

Creevy is replaced in the front row by Matias Cortese and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro comes in for the injured Ramiro Herrera at tighthead prop.

Lock Juan Cruz Guillemain, thrown in at the deep end for his first cap in Edinburgh due a dearth of fit second row forwards, has been dropped with the uncapped Guido Petti taking his place.

Flanker Rodrigo Baez, like Creevy injured in the first half last weekend, is replaced on the openside by Facundo Isa, who will be playing his second test.

Argentina and Italy, who beat Samoa 24-13 last week, have met 19 times with 13 wins for the Pumas, five for Italy and a draw. (Additional reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)