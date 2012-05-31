ROME May 31 Italy will play their Six Nations
home matches at the Stadio Olimpico in the capital until 2015,
the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) said on Thursday.
"“The more than 125,000 spectators that on 11 February and
17 March that packed the stands of Rome's Stadio Olimpico to
watch the national team represented for the FIR not only an
important target reached, but above all a point at which we can
build on with the big international events that await Italian
rugby over the next three years, beginning with November's test
match against the world champion All-Blacks," the FIR said in a
statement.
Italy switched from the smaller Flaminio stadium to the
Olimpico for this season's Six Nations and the games against
England and Scotland attracted bumper crowds.
(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Justin Palmer)