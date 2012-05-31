ROME May 31 Italy will play their Six Nations home matches at the Stadio Olimpico in the capital until 2015, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) said on Thursday.

"“The more than 125,000 spectators that on 11 February and 17 March that packed the stands of Rome's Stadio Olimpico to watch the national team represented for the FIR not only an important target reached, but above all a point at which we can build on with the big international events that await Italian rugby over the next three years, beginning with November's test match against the world champion All-Blacks," the FIR said in a statement.

Italy switched from the smaller Flaminio stadium to the Olimpico for this season's Six Nations and the games against England and Scotland attracted bumper crowds. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Justin Palmer)